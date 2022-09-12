Oracle Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 misses by $0.04, revenue of $11.45B in-line
Sep. 12, 2022 4:07 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Oracle press release (NYSE:ORCL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $11.45B (+17.7% Y/Y) in-line; up 23% in constant currency
- Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $3.6B, up 45% in USD, up 50% in constant currency.
- Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $0.9B, up 52% in USD, up 58% in constant currency.
- Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $2.7B, up 43% in USD, up 48% in constant currency.
- Fusion ERP Cloud (SaaS) Revenue, up 33% in USD, up 38% in constant currency.
- NetSuite ERP Cloud (SaaS) Revenue, up 27% in USD, up 30% in constant currency.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $4.5B, up 3% in USD and up 10% in constant currency.
- "This is the first quarter we owned Cerner and they just delivered the best revenue quarter in their history. We expect Cerner to do even better in the coming quarters as we develop an all-new suite of healthcare cloud services," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz.
- Shares -1.53%.
