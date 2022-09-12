Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock had its best day in over a month on Monday, posting a 15.46% gain.

Abetting the upward move was a bullish note from Piper Sandler, which called the stock ‘grossly undervalued" and upgraded its rating to "Buy".

“Before we get to the punchline, please note that yes, we are aware that used vehicle prices are falling. We know that rising interest rates are a risk, and we know that bankruptcy is a real possibility,” the upgrade note acknowledged. “But CVNA is now 1/10th as valuable as it was 12 months ago, and after running a detailed sensitivity analysis, we think many realistic scenarios suggest that CVNA is grossly undervalued.”

While the analysis explained that there are “definitely some scenarios that imply fair equity value of $0/share”, the upside potential warrants taking some risk.

“We think investors should consider owning at least some CVNA,” the note concluded.