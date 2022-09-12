Revance Therapeutics plans underwritten public offering of $150M shares
Sep. 12, 2022 4:11 PM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Biotechnology company Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is planning an underwritten public offering of $150M shares.
- The underwriters may also be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares offered in the offering.
- The offering is subject to prevailing market and other conditions.
- The net proceeds is intended to be used to fund the commercialization of Daxxify, the RHA collection of dermal fillers and Opul products. It may also be used for working capital, research and development and general corporate purposes.
- Source: Press Release
