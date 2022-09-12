Marathon Gold announces C$150M equity offering
Sep. 12, 2022
- Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) announced Monday a bought deal financing agreement with Canaccord Genuity to raise up to C$150M.
- The syndicate of underwriters have agreed to buy up to 136,364,000 units of Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) at a price of C$1.10 apiece.
- Each unit will comprise of 1 common share and 0.5 of share purchase warrant, where each whole warrant is entitled to purchase an additional share at $1.35 during a period of 24 months.
- Also, the underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 20,454,600 units priced at $1.10 each.
- Toronto-based gold miner, Marathon, said it intends to use the proceeds to partially fund construction of the Valentine Gold Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing of the offering is expected on Sept. 19, 2022.
