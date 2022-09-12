GM's Cruise preps for rideshare service launch, eyes $1B in revenue

General Motors Company's (NYSE:GM) Cruise subsidiary made a big splash at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday.

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the autonomous vehicle company expects to have a revenue-generating rideshare service starting in Austin and Phoenix in 90 days. Vogt also said that San Francisco-based Cruise is in a position to grow quickly after logging millions of test miles. The target is for Cruise to hit $1B in revenue by 2025.

Earlier in the day, General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra said the automaker plans to invest $2B in Cruise annually.

Cruise's ridesharing business is seen as a potential threat to Uber (UBER) if it scales rapidly. Will Cruise's entrance into the rideshare market spark any M&A in the sector? Lyft (LYFT) has been a rumored target of GM, Ford (F), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) in the past.