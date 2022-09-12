AppLovin withdraws bid to acquire Unity Software
Sep. 12, 2022 4:22 PM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP)U, ISBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) said Monday it will not submit another proposal to acquire Unity Software (U) and withdrew its initial bid.
- APP shares rose 2.2% afterhours, while shares of U slipped 3.1%. Meanwhile, IS shares jumped 4.3%.
- APP said while it saw potential in combining its business model and machine-learning capabilities with U's Create platform, it concluded that its path as the "independent market leader" is better for its shareholders.
- U had rejected APP's unsolicited bid last month and recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of its acquisition of ironSource (IS). Under APP's bid, U would have had to scrap its deal to buy IS.
