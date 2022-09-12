Braze Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.04, revenue of $86.13M beats by $4.97M
- Braze press release (NASDAQ:BRZE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $86.13M (+54.5% Y/Y) beats by $4.97M.
- Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 69.3% compared to 66.7% in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.
- Dollar-based net retention for all customers for the trailing 12 months ended July 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021 was 126% and 125%, respectively.
- Total customers increased to 1,599 as of July 31, 2022 from 1,119 as of July 31, 2021.
- Shares -6.4%.
