Vince GAAP EPS of -$1.23, revenue of $89.19M misses by $8.01M

Sep. 12, 2022
  • Vince press release (NYSE:VNCE): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$1.23.
  • Revenue of $89.19M (+13.4% Y/Y) misses by $8.01M.
  • Gross margin rate was 40.8% compared to 45.0% in the same period last year.
  • The Company ended the quarter with 67 company-operated Vince stores and 18 company-operated Rebecca Taylor stores, a net increase of 7 company-operated Rebecca Taylor stores since the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • The Company has the made the strategic decision to wind down its Rebecca Taylor business to focus its resources on the Vince brand. The Company is in discussions with its lenders to finalize the wind down plan, which is expected to include selling off its assets and exiting its various business channels.
  • Shares +2.98%.

