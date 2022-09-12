Crestwood announces divestiture of Marcellus assets to Antero Midstream for $205M

Sep. 12, 2022 4:44 PM ETCrestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), AMBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor12 Comments

Book with title divestiture and gavel.

designer491

  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) on Monday said it would divest its Marcellus natural gas gathering and compression assets to Colorado-based Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) for $205M in cash.
  • The company said the assets to be divested were located in two counties in Virginia and were acquired in 2012.
  • CEQP said the performance of the assets were impacted in recent years as development activity was focused on the southwest Marcellus shale pocket.
  • "Crestwood’s assets have been on natural field decline since 2017 and are non-core to Crestwood’s long-term growth strategy of becoming a leading midstream operator in the Williston, Delaware, and Power River basins," CEQP said in a statement.
  • The company said it would use the proceeds from the sale of the assets to reduce debt and repurchase common units.
  • The divestiture is expected to close in Q4 2022.
  • CEQP stock -3.9% at $27.50 after hours, while AM stock +0.3% to $10.42.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.