Cheniere Energy stock gains 2% postmarket on raised guidance, new capital allocation plan

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) stock rose 2.4% postmarket on Monday after the LNG producer raised its guidance to reflect change in expected timing of cargoes into 2022 (previously guided for 2023) and sustained higher margins on LNG throughout 2022.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) now expects 2022 consolidated adj. EBITDA of $11B-$11.5B vs. prior outlook of $9.8B-$10.3B.

2022 distributable cash flow is now projected to be $8.1B-$8.6B vs. earlier guidance of $6.9B-$7.4B.

Cheniere' (LNG) board approved a revised long-term capital allocation plan, which is designed to achieve a run-rate distributable cash flow of over $20/share on a run-rate basis.

The firm upsized its stock buyback program by $4B and extended it by three more years, with potential to buy back ~10% or more of its market cap with excess capital.

The plan resets total debt paydown to share repurchase allocation ratio to 1:1 from 4:1 and aims to lower long-term leverage target to ~4x.

Under its earlier capital allocation plan, Cheniere (LNG) repaid or redeemed over $4B of long-term indebtedness, repurchased over $0.6B of shares, and reached a positive final investment decision on the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project.

Since Cheniere (LNG) is significantly ahead of schedule in its prior capital allocation plan, it now expects to generate over $20B of available cash through 2026 and over $20/share of run-rate distributable cash flow.