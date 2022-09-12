Robinhood net cumulative funded accounts flat again in August, MAUs keep sliding

Sep. 12, 2022 4:47 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Robinhood Markets' (NASDAQ:HOOD) net cumulative funded accounts for August was unchanged from a month ago, standing at 22.9M. Monthly active users, meanwhile, decreased by 1% M/M to 13.3M and -29% from a year earlier.
  • August total assets under custody came in at $71.0B vs. $64.6B in July and $103.5B in the year-ago period.
  • Cumulative net deposits totaled $54.5B compared with $83.8B in July and $66.9B in August 2021.
  • Total daily average revenue trades climbed 19% to 2.2M, but down from 2.9M a year before. Crypto DARTs came in at 0.3M, up 4% M/M, though -50% from August of last year.
  • Margin book rose to $4.2B from $4.0B in July, but still slumping from $5.6B a year ago.
  • Previously, (Aug. 18) Robinhood net cumulative funded accounts unchanged in July, MAUs fall 6%.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.