Robinhood net cumulative funded accounts flat again in August, MAUs keep sliding
Sep. 12, 2022 4:47 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Robinhood Markets' (NASDAQ:HOOD) net cumulative funded accounts for August was unchanged from a month ago, standing at 22.9M. Monthly active users, meanwhile, decreased by 1% M/M to 13.3M and -29% from a year earlier.
- August total assets under custody came in at $71.0B vs. $64.6B in July and $103.5B in the year-ago period.
- Cumulative net deposits totaled $54.5B compared with $83.8B in July and $66.9B in August 2021.
- Total daily average revenue trades climbed 19% to 2.2M, but down from 2.9M a year before. Crypto DARTs came in at 0.3M, up 4% M/M, though -50% from August of last year.
- Margin book rose to $4.2B from $4.0B in July, but still slumping from $5.6B a year ago.
