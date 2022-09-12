Sarepta Therapeutics announces offering of $1B of convertible senior notes due 2027

Sep. 12, 2022 4:59 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) said it expects to offer $1B aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes that will mature on September 15, 2027, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted.
  • Sarepta also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150M aggregate principal amount of notes.
  • The company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offerings to pay the cost of certain capped call transactions and to repurchase a portion of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.
  • The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Sarepta and bear cash interest, payable on March 15 and September 15 of each year,

