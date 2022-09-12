Voya Financial names My Chi To as chief legal officer, executive vice president

Sep. 12, 2022 5:03 PM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Investor checking performance of financial portfolio online whilst reviewing investment statement

Rafe Swan/Cultura via Getty Images

  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) on Monday has appointed My Chi To as the company's chief legal officer and executive vice president. She will also serve on its executive committee.
  • In her new role as CLO, To oversees all aspects of Voya's (VOYA) law, compliance and external affairs department, as well as the Internal Audit team, serving as a legal advisor to senior management and the board of directors.
  • She reports to Rodney O. Martin, Jr., the company's chairman and CEO.
  • Prior to joining Voya (VOYA), To was executive deputy superintendent of insurance for the New York State Department of Financial Services, which regulates all health, life and property/casualty insurers doing business in New York.
  • In July, Voya Financial named Heather Lavallee as CEO.

