Voya Financial names My Chi To as chief legal officer, executive vice president
Sep. 12, 2022 5:03 PM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) on Monday has appointed My Chi To as the company's chief legal officer and executive vice president. She will also serve on its executive committee.
- In her new role as CLO, To oversees all aspects of Voya's (VOYA) law, compliance and external affairs department, as well as the Internal Audit team, serving as a legal advisor to senior management and the board of directors.
- She reports to Rodney O. Martin, Jr., the company's chairman and CEO.
- Prior to joining Voya (VOYA), To was executive deputy superintendent of insurance for the New York State Department of Financial Services, which regulates all health, life and property/casualty insurers doing business in New York.
- In July, Voya Financial named Heather Lavallee as CEO.
Comments