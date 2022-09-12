MiMedx gets Japanese reimbursement approval for its tissue allograft EPIFIX
Sep. 12, 2022 5:08 PM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG) on Monday said it had gotten Japanese approval for the reimbursement of its EPIFIX tissue allograft for the treatment of lower extremity diabetic and venous ulcers.
- The reimbursement decision came from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (JMHLW), MDXG said in a statement.
- "Achieving reimbursement was a key pre-requisite to launch EPIFIX in Japan, and we think the awarded rate of 35,100 Yen/cm2 will be very favorable in supporting market adoption,” said Rohit Kashyap, president of wound care & surgical at MDXG.
- The company believes the Japanese total addressable market associated with the scope of the JMHLW reimbursement decision to be about $500M.
- MDXG stock +4% to $3.67 after hours.
