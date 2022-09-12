Peloton Interactive co-founders Foley, Kushi resign
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) said Monday its co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi, who is currently chief legal officer, have resigned effective Sept. 12 and Oct. 3, respectively.
- Shares of PTON had risen as much as 5.3% in the immediate aftermath of the news, before reversing course and slipping 2.5% after hours.
- Foley served as executive chair of the board, and had previously been Peloton's CEO.
- The company appointed Karen Boone as chairperson. Boone was first elected to its board as audit committee chair in 2019, and was later named lead independent director in Oct. 2021.
- Kushi served as chief legal officer since 2015.
- Tammy Albarrán will replace Kushi as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective Oct. 3.
- Peloton last month said the U.S. CPSC will likely impose civil monetary penalties following a probe of injuries associated with its Tread+ product.
