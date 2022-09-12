Early votes show Twitter cruising toward OK of Musk buyout - WSJ
Sep. 12, 2022 5:30 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Early voting suggests that Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to gain approval of its $44B deal to be acquired and taken private by billionaire Elon Musk, the WSJ reports - not too surprising, as Twitter's $41.41 share price still sits at a near-24% discount to Musk's $54.20 per share offer.
- Twitter's formal vote arrives Tuesday morning. But the early indications are that the deal will pass by a wide margin, according to the report.
- Meanwhile, Musk himself hasn't voted his 9.6% stake - and after trying multiple avenues to get out of the deal, it would be awkward for him to vote his stake against his own takeover - and the transaction requires him to vote his share in favor of the deal - but moreso if he voted for the deal he's been trying to cancel by any means necessary.
- He's likely to vote present, which cedes power on that stake to the board (which also supports the transaction).
- Other big shareholders, including index-fund managers, are set to support the deal, the WSJ noted.
- Twitter stock (TWTR) is up 0.5% after hours.
- Earlier, Wedbush went over potential scenarios for Twitter v. Musk and concluded there's a high possibility of a negotiated settlement before the scheduled October trial.
Comments (5)