  • Early voting suggests that Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to gain approval of its $44B deal to be acquired and taken private by billionaire Elon Musk, the WSJ reports - not too surprising, as Twitter's $41.41 share price still sits at a near-24% discount to Musk's $54.20 per share offer.
  • Twitter's formal vote arrives Tuesday morning. But the early indications are that the deal will pass by a wide margin, according to the report.
  • Meanwhile, Musk himself hasn't voted his 9.6% stake - and after trying multiple avenues to get out of the deal, it would be awkward for him to vote his stake against his own takeover - and the transaction requires him to vote his share in favor of the deal - but moreso if he voted for the deal he's been trying to cancel by any means necessary.
  • He's likely to vote present, which cedes power on that stake to the board (which also supports the transaction).
  • Other big shareholders, including index-fund managers, are set to support the deal, the WSJ noted.
  • Twitter stock (TWTR) is up 0.5% after hours.
  • Earlier, Wedbush went over potential scenarios for Twitter v. Musk and concluded there's a high possibility of a negotiated settlement before the scheduled October trial.

