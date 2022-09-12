Franklin Resources AUM drops 2.9% in August on underperforming markets and net outflows

Sep. 12, 2022 5:42 PM ETBENBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Doing taxes

shih-wei

  • Franklin Resources (BEN) reports prelim AUM of $1,387.6B at August 31, 2022, vs. $1,429.7B at July 31, 2022.
  • This month’s decrease in AUM primarily reflected the negative market impact and long-term net outflows.
  • Fixed income AUM of $525.4B down from $546.9B at July 31.
  • Equity AUM was $435.8B, compared to $454.0B at the end of July.
  • Alternative AUM almost flat at $225.9B
  • Multi-asset AUM dropped to $140.0B vs. $143.8B last month.
  • Previously (Aug. 9): Franklin Resources AUM climbs to $1.43T in July on market appreciation

Comments

