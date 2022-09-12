Franklin Resources AUM drops 2.9% in August on underperforming markets and net outflows
Sep. 12, 2022 5:42 PM ETBENBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Franklin Resources (BEN) reports prelim AUM of $1,387.6B at August 31, 2022, vs. $1,429.7B at July 31, 2022.
- This month’s decrease in AUM primarily reflected the negative market impact and long-term net outflows.
- Fixed income AUM of $525.4B down from $546.9B at July 31.
- Equity AUM was $435.8B, compared to $454.0B at the end of July.
- Alternative AUM almost flat at $225.9B
- Multi-asset AUM dropped to $140.0B vs. $143.8B last month.
