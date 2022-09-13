Turquoise Hill holder Pentwater said it doesn't plan to vote for sale to Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) holder Pentwater Capital said it doesn't plan to vote in favor of Rio Tinto's(NYSE:RIO) C$43/share bid for the remainder of the miner it doesn't already own.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) reiterated that Rio Tinto (RIO) offer "significantly undervalues" the miner and the hedge fund is evaluating its options including the exercise of dissent rights as well as potential legal actions against Rio Tinto (RIO) and Turquoise Hill, according to a 13D filing. Pentwater now own 23.5 million shares of TRQ, or 11.67% stake in the miner. Pentwater is the second largest holder of Turquoise Hill after Rio Tinto, which already owns more than 50% of TRQ.

The Pentwater filing comes after Pentwater on Friday said it doesn't support the C$43/share bid for Turquoise Hill (TRQ) and is evaluating its options on what to do next.

The Pentwater comments also follow after Turquoise (TRQ) holder SailingStone Capital earlier this month said it doesn't support Rio Tinto's offer for the company. SailingStone has a 2.1% stake in TRQ.

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said in a statement last Monday when TRQ agreed to the revised bid that there would be no further price increases.

" After extensive negotiations, the terms of the transaction are final and there will be no further price increase," Stausholm said in the statement.