Asia-Pacific markets rise as focus turns to U.S. inflation data

Japan +0.16%. Japan data: August PPI 9.0% y/y (expected 8.9%), previous 8.6%.

China +0.28%.

Hong Kong +0.23%.

Australia +0.66% Australian August business confidence rises to 10 from prior 7.

Australian Westpac Consumer Sentiment rises 3.9% m/m (prior -3%).

Australia consumer confidence weekly survey drops 0.5% w/w.

India +0.56%.

Overnight in the U.S., major US stock indices are closing higher for the 4th consecutive day. Dow industrial average rose 229.63 points or 0.71% at 32381.35. The S&P 500 rose 43.07 points or 1.06% at 4110.42 and the NASDAQ index rose 154.11 points or 1.27% at 12266.42.

New Zealand data: August Food Price Index +1.1% m/m (prior +2.1%).

Headline inflation in the U.S. is expected to decline in August, according to a Dow Jones survey. But core inflation, excluding energy and food, is projected to rise. Headline CPI is expected to come in at 8%, compared with 8.5% in July.

Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Tuesday as investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates offset worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter.

Brent crude slid 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $93.66 a barrel by 0445 GMT, while WTI crude declined by 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.58 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than $1 earlier in the session, snapping a three-day rally.

Gold prices held firm on Tuesday near a two-week high hit in the previous session, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could provide cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike path.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,725.70 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,736.80.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $19.84 per ounce. Platinum slipped 0.4% to $903.82 and palladium fell 0.3% to $2,259.04.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.10%; S&P 500 +0.12%; Nasdaq +0.06%.