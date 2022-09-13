Codiak BioSciences stock down after pricing $20M securities offering

Sep. 13, 2022 3:21 AM ETCodiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) stock plunges 21.6% after-hours after the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 13.33M shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 13.33M shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $1.50/share, together with accompanying warrants, for gross proceeds of ~$20M.
  • All of the securities are being offered by Codiak.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $1.875/share, exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.99M shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 1.99M shares of common stock.
  • Offering is expected to close on September 15, 2022.
  • Earlier, Codiak BioSciences drops 31% postmarket on proposed stock offering.

