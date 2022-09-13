Alfa Laval acquires Denmark-based Bunkermetric

Sep. 13, 2022 3:43 AM ETAlfa Laval Corporate AB (ALFVF), ALFVYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

business hand pushing acquisition button

pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) has acquired Denmark-based BunkerMetric, a Scandinavian software company that develops advanced decision support tools for marine bunker vessels.
  • The addition is part of Alfa Laval's strategy to expand its digital marine service offering and will be part of the recently acquired StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence software and decision support services.
  • The optimization tools, together with StormGeo's advanced route services, will enable ship owners to streamline operations to help them improve their bottom line.
  • With the move, BunkerMetric's procurement optimization tool will become a subscription service within StormGeo's existing offering.

