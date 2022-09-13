Benitec Biopharma prices of $18M securities offering
Sep. 13, 2022 4:08 AM ETBenitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) has priced its underwritten public offering of 29,809,471 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 29,809,471 shares of common stock for an expected gross proceeds to be approximately $17.9M.
- Each share of common stock is being sold together with one common warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined offering price of $0.60.
- The warrants will be exercisable commencing on the effective date of an increase in our authorized shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.66/share of common stock and will expire on the fifth anniversary of such initial exercise date.
- Offering is expected to close on September 15, 2022.
- Net proceeds from this financing will be used for the clinical development of BB-301, for the continued advancement of development activities for other existing and new product candidates, for general corporate purposes and for strategic growth opportunities.
