Revance Therapeutics stock slides on pricing $200.0M upsized stock offering

Sep. 13, 2022 4:15 AM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) stock is down 5.9% after-hours after the firm has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 8M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00/share for expected gross proceeds to be $200.0M.
  • All of the shares are being offered by Revance.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares of its common stock at the public offering price.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the commercialization of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®, and for working capital, research and development and general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier, Revance Therapeutics plans underwritten public offering of $150M shares.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.