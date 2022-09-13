Revance Therapeutics stock slides on pricing $200.0M upsized stock offering
Sep. 13, 2022 4:15 AM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) stock is down 5.9% after-hours after the firm has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 8M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00/share for expected gross proceeds to be $200.0M.
- All of the shares are being offered by Revance.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares of its common stock at the public offering price.
- Offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the commercialization of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®, and for working capital, research and development and general corporate purposes.
- Earlier, Revance Therapeutics plans underwritten public offering of $150M shares.
