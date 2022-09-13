Relay Therapeutics slides on pricing ~$300.0M stock offering

Sep. 13, 2022 4:21 AM ETRelay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is down 2.78% after-hours on pricing an underwritten public offering of 11,320,755 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $26.50/share for expected gross proceeds to be ~$300.0M.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,698,113 shares of its common stock.
  • All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Relay Therapeutics.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2022.
  • Earlier, Relay Therapeutics commences underwritten public offering of $300M shares.

