Microsoft, Novo Nordisk team up to advance drug discovery using AI, big data
Sep. 13, 2022 4:30 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), NVOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) are undertaking a multi-year collaboration to combine the tech giant's computational services, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), with the Danish company's drug discovery, development and data science capabilities.
- Under the partnership, Microsoft is providing AI technology, foundational science models and expertise and is working with Novo's data scientists and domain experts from early research and development areas to accelerate the pharma company's R&D, Novo said in a Sept. 12 press release.
- Novo added that AI models coming out of from the collaboration will be applied to several use cases of which the first two are in execution.
- One use case is focused on automated summarization and analysis of information from sources such as literature, patents, scientific reports and discussion forums to get scientific insights.
- Meanwhile the second use case aims to develop models which predict a person's risk of developing atherosclerosis — a cardiovascular disease caused by build-up of fats, cholesterol in the artery walls. The AI will also be used to identify novel targets and establish biomarkers of the disease, the company added.
Comments