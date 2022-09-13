European markets cautiously higher as global markets geared up for U.S. inflation data

London +0.15%.

Germany +0.35%. Germany August final CPI +7.9% vs +7.9% y/y prelim.

France +0.63%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% in early trade, with household goods adding to lead gains while retail stocks slid.

Switzerland August producer and import prices -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prior.

Spain August final CPI +10.5% vs +10.4% y/y prelim.

UK August payrolls change +71k vs +73k prior, hits 48-year low.

Coming up in the session: Germany September ZEW survey current conditions, outlook at 0900 GMT; US August NFIB small business optimism index at 1000 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 3.32%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.66%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 3.09%.