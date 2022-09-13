UK unemployment hits 48-year low while real wages fall sharply
Sep. 13, 2022 4:53 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- U.K. unemployment fell to 3.6% in the three months to July, its lowest since 1974, from 3.8% in the previous period and compared to market forecasts of 3.8%.
- The economic inactivity rate, meanwhile, rose by 0.4 percentage points to a five-year high of 21.7%.
- The Office for National Statistics attributed the change to a rise in long-term sickness designations and students leaving the jobs market. The increasing tightness of the labor market may fuel further inflationary pressure and cause headaches for the Bank of England.
- Annual growth in real wages — taking into account inflation — excluding bonuses fell by 2.8% in the three months to the end of July.
