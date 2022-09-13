Novartis to invest $300M to boost development of next-gen biotherapeutics
Sep. 13, 2022
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said on Sept. 12 that it is investing $300M to bolster its capacity and capabilities for early technical development of biologics, and next-generation biotherapeutics.
- Spanning both drug substance and drug product development, the multi-year investment will be implemented across existing Novartis locations in Switzerland, Slovenia and Austria, the company added.
- "We are building the scientific environment necessary to bring these complex biologic compounds from the bench through development in an integrated, seamless, and rapid fashion," said Reto Fischer, head of Technical Research Division, Global Drug Development (GDD), Novartis.
- Specifically, the investment will bolster the Novartis St. Johann campus in Basel by investing $100M to establish a biologics hub to complement the existing NIBR Biologics Center.
- A biocampus in Mengeš, Slovenia will be created with a $110M investment in clinical manufacturing capabilities (non cGMP and cGMP) and technical development capabilities in proximity of development operations.
- Plus, for synergies and strategic proximity at the Schaftenau campus in Austria a $60M investment to develop manufacturing capacity.
