Brown & Brown's subsidiary acquires assets of VistaNational Insurance
Sep. 13, 2022 5:01 AM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO), and the shareholders of VistaNational Insurance Group notifies that Brown & Brown of Illinois, Inc., a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of VistaNational.
- VistaNational offers employee benefits solutions to businesses and public entities throughout the State of Illinois and in certain other states.
- Pursuant to the deal, the VistaNational team will continue doing business from their existing Oak Brook, Illinois office under the leadership of Kahlil Hogan.
- The VistaNational business will operate within Brown & Brown’s Retail segment and report to Paul F. Rogers, a regional president in Brown & Brown’s Retail segment.
