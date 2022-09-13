Brown & Brown's subsidiary acquires assets of VistaNational Insurance

Sep. 13, 2022 5:01 AM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO), and the shareholders of VistaNational Insurance Group notifies that Brown & Brown of Illinois, Inc., a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the assets of VistaNational.
  • VistaNational offers employee benefits solutions to businesses and public entities throughout the State of Illinois and in certain other states.
  • Pursuant to the deal, the VistaNational team will continue doing business from their existing Oak Brook, Illinois office under the leadership of Kahlil Hogan.
  • The VistaNational business will operate within Brown & Brown’s Retail segment and report to Paul F. Rogers, a regional president in Brown & Brown’s Retail segment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.