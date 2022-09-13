Rio Tinto, Volvo team up for low-carbon materials supply

Sep. 13, 2022
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) stock is up 1.5% premarket after the firm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) to work together to decarbonize one another’s operations.
  • Per the terms, Rio will supply responsibly sourced products including lithium, low-carbon aluminum, copper and metallics to Volvo, which will in turn help the mining giant decarbonize its operations by piloting the Swedish company’s sustainable autonomous hauling solutions.
  • For Rio, the alliance will allow it to progress sustainability commitments in its operations and supply chains while also helping Volvo with its ambition of a net-zero future.

