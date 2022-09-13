InnoCare gets approval in China to start trial of blood cancer drug ICP-248
Sep. 13, 2022 5:17 AM ETInnoCare Pharma Limited (INCPF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- InnoCare Pharma (OTCPK:INCPF) said its investigational new drug (IND) seeking to start a trial of ICP-248 was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
- ICP-248 is a orally bioavailable BCL2 selective inhibitor aimed at treating non- Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and other malignant blood tumors as a monotherapy or in combination with BTK inhibitors and other drugs, the company said in a Sept. 12 press release.
- InnoCare added that ICP-248 is the company's fifth drug to enter the clinical stage for hematology, and the 13th drug entering the clinic in the pipeline.
Comments