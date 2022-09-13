InnoCare gets approval in China to start trial of blood cancer drug ICP-248

Sep. 13, 2022 5:17 AM ETInnoCare Pharma Limited (INCPF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • InnoCare Pharma (OTCPK:INCPF) said its investigational new drug (IND) seeking to start a trial of ICP-248 was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
  • ICP-248 is a orally bioavailable BCL2 selective inhibitor aimed at treating non- Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and other malignant blood tumors as a monotherapy or in combination with BTK inhibitors and other drugs, the company said in a Sept. 12 press release.
  • InnoCare added that ICP-248 is the company's fifth drug to enter the clinical stage for hematology, and the 13th drug entering the clinic in the pipeline.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.