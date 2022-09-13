T-Mobile subsidiary launches offering of $3B senior notes

Sep. 13, 2022 5:37 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

T Mobile store front inside a mall in New Jersey. T Mobile is the third largest mobile carrier in the US based on number of subscribers.

Tak Yeung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) subsidiary has launched a public offering of $3B aggregate principal amount of senior notes.
  • The offering comprises $1.25B of its 5.200% Senior Notes due 2033, $1B of its 5.650% Senior Notes due 2053 and $750M of its 5.800% Senior Notes due 2062.
  • T-Mobile USA plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, share repurchases and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.
  • The offering is scheduled to close on Sep 15, 2022.
 

