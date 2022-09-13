Wearable Devices to debut on Nasdaq today, prices $16M IPO
Sep. 13, 2022 5:39 AM ETWearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) priced its Nasdaq IPO of 3.75M common units at $4.25 to raise ~$16M in gross proceeds.
- Each common unit consists of one ordinary share and two warrants to buy one ordinary share each, with an initial exercise price of $4 per share.
- The shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market today (Sept. 13), under the symbols WLDS and WLDSW, respectively.
- The company granted Aegis Capital — the sole book-running manager — a 45-day option to buy up to additional ordinary shares equal to 15% of units sold in the offering and up to an additional warrants equal to 30% of of units sold.
- The offering is expected to close on Sept. 15.
