Oracle offers MySQL HeatWave on Amazon's AWS cloud
Sep. 13, 2022 5:53 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is now offering its MySQL HeatWave cloud database service on Amazon's (AMZN) AWS cloud, the software firm announced late Monday.
- AWS users will be able to run transaction processing, real-time analytics and machine learning in one service, without requiring time-consuming ETL duplication between separate databases
- Edward Screven, chief corporate architect of Oracle, stated that the new offering is not through a partnership with Amazon.com, which has its own range of database services that Oracle competes with, quoted Reuters. He added that the company does have a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) and plan to offer this database platform on the Azure cloud in the future.
- Oracle (ORCL) shares slipped in after market hours on Monday as strong U.S. dollar led to an earnings miss
- Shares were up around 2% in Tuesday's pre-market session
Comments (1)