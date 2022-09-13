Google to face $25.4B damages claims over ad practices - Reuters
Sep. 13, 2022 6:20 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alphabet unit Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will face damages claims for up to $25.4B in two lawsuits to be filed in Dutch and British courts over the coming weeks, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
- The suit is being filed by a law firm on behalf of publishers against the tech major's adtech practices.
- Speaking on the matter, Damien Geradin of Geradin Partners said: "It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers."
- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares were marginally up in premarket trading on Tuesday
- Late Monday, the company was reported to have canceled the next version of its Pixelbook computer
- Last week, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai said he was looking to make the tech giant "20% more productive," hinting that innovation, along with job reductions, may be needed.
