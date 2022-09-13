Google to face $25.4B damages claims over ad practices - Reuters

Sep. 13, 2022 6:20 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Google

400tmax

  • Alphabet unit Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will face damages claims for up to $25.4B in two lawsuits to be filed in Dutch and British courts over the coming weeks, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
  • The suit is being filed by a law firm on behalf of publishers against the tech major's adtech practices.
  • Speaking on the matter, Damien Geradin of Geradin Partners said: "It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers."
  • Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares were marginally up in premarket trading on Tuesday
  • Late Monday, the company was reported to have canceled the next version of its Pixelbook computer
  • Last week, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai said he was looking to make the tech giant "20% more productive," hinting that innovation, along with job reductions, may be needed.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.