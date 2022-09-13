Lumen hires new CEO as Jeff Storey retires

Sep. 13, 2022 6:27 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments

Fiber Optics Cable

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kate Johnson has been appointed as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors at Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN).
  • Johnson will succeed Jeff Storey, who is retiring after a distinguished 40-year career within the telecommunication and technology industries. The transition date is expected to be Nov 7, 2022.
  • Johnson is a seasoned tech executive with experience working across a variety of Fortune 100 companies, including Oracle (ORCL), General Electric (GE) and Microsoft (MSFT). Most recently, she led Microsoft U.S., with a remit for all of the company's sales, services, marketing and operations.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.