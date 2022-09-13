Lumen hires new CEO as Jeff Storey retires
Sep. 13, 2022 6:27 AM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Kate Johnson has been appointed as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors at Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN).
- Johnson will succeed Jeff Storey, who is retiring after a distinguished 40-year career within the telecommunication and technology industries. The transition date is expected to be Nov 7, 2022.
- Johnson is a seasoned tech executive with experience working across a variety of Fortune 100 companies, including Oracle (ORCL), General Electric (GE) and Microsoft (MSFT). Most recently, she led Microsoft U.S., with a remit for all of the company's sales, services, marketing and operations.
Comments (9)