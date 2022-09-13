Regal Rexnord Corporation re-affirms FY guidance; introduces new three year financial targets

Sep. 13, 2022 6:30 AM ETRegal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) reaffirms its previously announced FY22 guidance, including organic revenue growth at a high single digit rate, to ~$5.2B, GAAP earnings per share in a range of $7.01 to $7.61, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $10.20 to $10.80 vs consensus of $10.66.
  • The company is also introducing the financial targets for the 2023 to 2025 period including, organic net sales growth at a CAGR of 4% to 6%, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of ~300 basis points, adjusted earnings per share growth at a low double digit CAGR and Annual free cash flow conversion of at least 100%.
  • The company also plans to achieve carbon emission neutrality on scopes 1 and 2 by 2032, and targets net zero across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050.

