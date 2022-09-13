BYD Company is recommended at Barclays on the potential of becoming a global auto brand

Barclays initiated coverage on BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) with an Overweight rating.

BYD is seen having the potential of becoming a leading global brand even though Chinese brands are not typically naturally transferable to markets outside of China.

BYD is seen standing out due to its product design focus and manufacturing of critical product components in-house. The Chinese automaker is expected to expand globally even further after launching in Australia, Germany, Japan, Norway, and Singapore.

"BYD (Build Your Dream) became the #1 global EV maker in terms of deliveries in 2Q22, dethroning Tesla from that pedestal for the first time, and its triple-digit revenue growth rate is likely to continue for the rest of 2022, despite its already sizable base."

Barclays assigned a price target of $40 to BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) to rep 39% upside potential for shares.

