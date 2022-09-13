Stora Enso will divest its Maxau SC paper mill to German owner Schwarz Group for ~€210M
- Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF) will sell its Maxau SC paper mill in Germany to Schwarz Produktion, part of Schwarz Group, one of the largest retailers in the world, for ~€210M, according to Reuters report.
- The move is part of Stora Enso's plan to divest four of its five remaining paper production sites as it shifts its focus to packaging.
- The company expects to book a disposal gain of around €50M ($50.7M) on the expected closing of the deal in the first quarter of 2023.
- The German site has an enterprise value of around €210M, it said.
- "Schwarz's plan is to continue paper production at the site, and the 440 employees belonging to the mill organisation at Maxau will be part of the transaction," Stora Enso said in a statement.
- Last week, Stora Enso said it had agreed to buy Dutch packaging company De Jong for an enterprise value of €1.02B ($1.02B).
