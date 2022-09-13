Rocket Lab preps for milestone satellite launch

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) announced that it is preparing to launch its 30th Electron rocket and 150th satellite to space on Wednesday with a dedicated mission for Japanese Earth-imaging company Synspective.

The company's latest launch will take place from Pad B at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula.

“The Owl Spreads Its Wings” mission is the second of a bulk buy of three Electron launches by Synspective to deliver their StriX satellites to low Earth orbit. It will be Rocket Lab's (RKLB) third mission for Synspective after successful launches in December 2020 and February 2022.

Shares of RKLB rose 1.05% premarket on Wednesday to $5.78.