SPI Energy signs new lease at McClellan Park, California
Sep. 13, 2022 6:57 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) signed a new lease for additional property and facilities at McClellan Park, California, the renewable energy company announced on Tuesday.
- The new lease is located adjacent to the company's existing S4A module manufacturing facility in Sacramento.
- The expansion is expected to increase SPI's California module production capacity to 2.4GW in 2023. Coupled with new sites that the firm expects to procure on the east coast, the capacity is expected to further increase to 5.0GW by 2024.
- SPI Energy (SPI) is also looking to establish a 1.5GW wafer manufacturing facility in the U.S.
