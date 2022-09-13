SPI Energy signs new lease at McClellan Park, California

Sep. 13, 2022 6:57 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) signed a new lease for additional property and facilities at McClellan Park, California, the renewable energy company announced on Tuesday.
  • The new lease is located adjacent to the company's existing S4A module manufacturing facility in Sacramento.
  • The expansion is expected to increase SPI's California module production capacity to 2.4GW in 2023. Coupled with new sites that the firm expects to procure on the east coast, the capacity is expected to further increase to 5.0GW by 2024.
  • SPI Energy (SPI) is also looking to establish a 1.5GW wafer manufacturing facility in the U.S.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.