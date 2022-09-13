There's been some new developments on the self-driving front, with Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) inking a 10-year agreement with Nuro on autonomous food delivery. The latter has developed driverless delivery robots, which have already been operating on a limited basis in several cities. The latest partnership will kick off this fall with deliveries in Houston, Texas, and Mountain View, California, with a planned expansion into the greater Bay Area.

Bigger picture: Following a deadly crash in Arizona and dwindling R&D funding, Uber (UBER) gave up its standalone autonomous ambitions in 2020 by selling its self-driving subsidiary to Aurora Technologies. While Uber (UBER) still holds a stake in the car tech startup, and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sits on its board, Uber (UBER) is feeling pressure to invest in an industry which its founder once hailed as critical to the future of the firm. In fact, General Motors' (GM) Cruise subsidiary just announced that its revenue-generating rideshare service would start operations in Austin and Phoenix within 90 days, which could be seen as a potential threat to Uber (UBER) and others if it scales rapidly.

"With our unique autonomous delivery vehicles and Uber's phenomenal scale and reach, we can expand food delivery options from your favorite local mom-and-pop restaurants all the way to nationwide chains," said Cosimo Leipold, head of partnerships at Nuro.

How it works: Nuro's second-generation R2 vehicle is about half as wide as a compact sedan, but shorter than most cars. It travels the roads with a top speed of 45 mph, and has space for about 24 grocery bags in its temperature-controlled compartments. R2 is also completely autonomous, meaning customers will have to go down to the street to unlock their "grab-and-go" orders by entering a code into a pad located on the side of the vehicle.