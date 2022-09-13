Brown & Brown's subsidiary acquires asset of Smithwick & Mariners Insurance, Midcoast Insurance and Chapman & Chapman Insurance
Sep. 13, 2022 7:09 AM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Brown & Brown of Massachusetts, Inc., a subsidiary of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Smithwick & Mariners Insurance, MidCoast Insurance and Chapman & Chapman Insurance.
- Smithwick & Mariners was founded in 1987 to provide service the marine industry (marinas, yacht clubs, boat builders, fishing vessels, tug operations and yachts) but now has evolved its capabilities to provide innovative risk solutions to business owners and individuals throughout Maine and greater New England.
- Following the acquisition, the Smithwick & Mariners team will continue doing business from their existing offices in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire and will operate within Brown & Brown’s Retail segment.
