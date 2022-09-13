Rocket Lab recommended by Deutsche Bank ahead of investor day

Sep. 13, 2022

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was initiated as both a “near-term Buy Catalyst Call” and a long-term Buy at Deutsche Bank on Tuesday.

The near -term catalyst is the company’s investor day, anticipated for September 21. The Bank’s analysts indicated that updates on the backlog and path to profitability expected to come during the presentation should serve as a quick boost to the stock.

“The stock has underperformed over the past month (-19% vs. Nasdaq -6%) despite what we believe is a strong trajectory heading into year-end and 2023,” the bullish note said. “We expect the company to provide incremental details about its larger Neutron rocket, announce new customer wins boosting backlog, and potentially outline an updated financial framework showing a clear path to profitability. These developments should resonate positively with investors.”

Rocket Lab (RKLB) shares rose 1.4% in premarket hours following the positive analysis from Deutsche Bank.

Read more on Cowen’s similarly bullish outlook for the stock.

