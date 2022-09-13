Ingersoll-Rand to acquire Pedro Gil, closes Westwood Technical acquisition
Sep. 13, 2022 7:17 AM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR), GDIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to acquire Pedro Gil and acquired Westwood Technical for a combined upfront cash purchase price of ~$30M.
- Pedro Gil is a manufacturer of positive displacement blowers, pumps and vacuum systems in the Spanish market.
- Pedro Gil has annual revenue of ~$15M and will join the Industrial Technologies and Services segment.
- Pedro Gil expands geographic presence in Spanish market with established brand; low double digit Adjusted EBITDA pre-synergy purchase multiple reduced to mid-single digits by year 3.
- Westwood Technical is a control and instrumentation specialist based in the U.K. with IIoT capabilities.
- Westwood Technical enhances IIoT offerings with addition of an innovative Low Power Wide Area Networking technology platform.
- Westwood Technical will join Ingersoll Rand's Precision and Science Technologies segment.
- The deal of Westwood Technical closed on September 1.
- The deal of Pedro Gil is expected to be completed during Q4.
