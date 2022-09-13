Ingersoll-Rand to acquire Pedro Gil, closes Westwood Technical acquisition

Sep. 13, 2022
  • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to acquire Pedro Gil and acquired Westwood Technical for a combined upfront cash purchase price of ~$30M.
  • Pedro Gil is a manufacturer of positive displacement blowers, pumps and vacuum systems in the Spanish market.
  • Pedro Gil has annual revenue of ~$15M and will join the Industrial Technologies and Services segment.
  • Pedro Gil expands geographic presence in Spanish market with established brand; low double digit Adjusted EBITDA pre-synergy purchase multiple reduced to mid-single digits by year 3.
  • Westwood Technical is a control and instrumentation specialist based in the U.K. with IIoT capabilities.
  • Westwood Technical enhances IIoT offerings with addition of an innovative Low Power Wide Area Networking technology platform.
  • Westwood Technical will join Ingersoll Rand's Precision and Science Technologies segment.
  • The deal of Westwood Technical closed on September 1.
  • The deal of Pedro Gil is expected to be completed during Q4.

