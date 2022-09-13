CVS Health, Cigna reaffirm 2022 forecasts

Sep. 13, 2022

  • Ahead of events with investors and analysts, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) and Cigna Corporation (CI), which run two of the leading health insurance businesses in the U.S., reiterated their full-year guidance on Tuesday.
  • Accordingly, CVS expects its 2022 adj. earnings per share and cash flow from operations to reach $8.40 – $8.60 and $12.5B – $13.5B for the year, respectively, in line with its previous forecasts.
  • CI also reiterated its 2022 guidance projecting at least $22.90 per share adj. income from operations for the year. The company said that outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2022 dividends.
