Electronic Arts partners with Koei Tecmo on new hunting game

Sep. 13, 2022 7:21 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

E3 Gaming Conference Begins In Los Angeles

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has partnered with Japanese video game developer Koei Tecmo and studio Omega Force to develop a new hunting game.
  • The new game will be an original IP based in fantasy feudal Japan. EA will release more details on the potential AAA title later in the month.
  • Developer Omega Force is part of Koei Tecmo and has led development of games such as the Warrior series, which include Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors. It has also worked on series such as Attack on Titan, Dragon Quest and Fire Emblem.

