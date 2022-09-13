Akouos stock rises 11% on FDA nod to start gene therapy trial for hearing loss

Sep. 13, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Akouos' (NASDAQ:AKUS) investigational new drug application (IND) seeking to start a phase 1/2 trial of gene therapy therapy AK-OTOF to treat pediatric patients with otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss.
  • The company said it plans to begin a pediatric phase 1/2 study, which includes children as young as two years of age in the dose-escalation phase (Part A), to evaluate AK-OTOF.
  • "This first in human clinical trial for AK-OTOF is groundbreaking and highlights Akouos’s leadership in the field -- we expect this to be the first clinical trial for a genetic inner ear condition, the first in which an AAV gene therapy is administered to the inner ear, and the first for any inner ear condition to begin in a pediatric population," said Akouos Co-Founder, President and CEO Manny Simons.
  • Based on auditory brainstem response data from nonclinical studies, a one-time administration of AK-OTOF has the potential to deliver durable restoration of auditory function, the company said in a Sept. 13 press release.
  • AKUS +11.14% to $3.89 premarket Sept. 13

Comments

