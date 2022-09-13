Twitter whistleblower set to testify in front of Congress concerning lax security claims

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, the former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) executive turned whistleblower, is slated to testify before Congress on Tuesday over his claims that the company had a number of security issues.

Zatko is expected to be questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee over his accusation that Twitter (TWTR) misled regulators over its compliance with a 2011 settlement with the Federal Trade Commission concerning its improper use of customer data, Reuters reported.

In comments obtained by Reuters, Sen. Dick Durban, who chairs the committee, said that Zatko's claims "a matter of grave personal and privacy concern."

In July, Zatko filed a complaint that Twitter (TWTR) that alleged the company had deceived regulators about its defenses against hackers.

San Francisco, California-based Twitter (TWTR) has previously said that Zatko was terminated for ineffective leadership and poor performance and the complaint was done to harm the company.

The former Twitter executive has gained notoriety in recent days following his complaint. Recently, the Delaware judge presiding over the lawsuit between Twitter and Elon Musk over control of the company allowed Zatko's comments to be added to the lawsuit.

Zatko also reportedly reached a $7M settlement with Twitter (TWTR) in June and signed a nondisclosure agreement.

In addition to the testimony, Twitter (TWTR) shareholders are set to vote on Musk's deal to buy the company on Tuesday, with the early returns showing they are in favor of the offer.