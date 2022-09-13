Viavi Solutions to launch up to $300M share repurchase program, reconfirms FQ1 2023 guidance
Sep. 13, 2022 7:31 AM ETViavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The board of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300M, effective Oct. 1.
- The program replaces the $200M buyback program that is set to expire on Sep. 30.
- The company may repurchase shares through a variety of methods under the new program, including open market purchases and privately-negotiated transactions.
- The timing of the repurchases will depend upon business and financial market conditions.
- Additionally, VIAV reconfirmed its FQ1 2023 guidance.
- The revenue is expected to be in the range of $317M to $331M (vs. consensus of $326.70M), non-GAAP operating margin between 20.7% and 22.1% and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.22 to $0.24 (vs. consensus of $0.23).
- Source: Press Release
