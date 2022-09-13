Viavi Solutions to launch up to $300M share repurchase program, reconfirms FQ1 2023 guidance

Sep. 13, 2022 7:31 AM ETViavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

directly above high angle view Asian colleague with Indian coworker in wheelchair taking a break eating sharing bread snack at their office workstation

Edwin Tan

  • The board of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300M, effective Oct. 1.
  • The program replaces the $200M buyback program that is set to expire on Sep. 30.
  • The company may repurchase shares through a variety of methods under the new program, including open market purchases and privately-negotiated transactions.
  • The timing of the repurchases will depend upon business and financial market conditions.
  • Additionally, VIAV reconfirmed its FQ1 2023 guidance.
  • The revenue is expected to be in the range of $317M to $331M (vs. consensus of $326.70M), non-GAAP operating margin between 20.7% and 22.1% and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.22 to $0.24 (vs. consensus of $0.23).
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.